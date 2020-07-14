All apartments in Lacey
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:33 PM

Callen

Open Now until 6pm
1404 Brittany Ln NE · (360) 614-2962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1404 Brittany Ln NE, Lacey, WA 98516

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G303 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit J302 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

Unit E103 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Callen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
bbq/grill
carport
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Brittany Lane Apartments, where convenience, style, and comfort meet! Residents at Brittany Lane have the convenience of being centrally located with easy access to the freeway and Olympia, DuPont and Tacoma, while still being situated far enough from the main road to enjoy the peace and quiet of a secluded neighborhood. Being just blocks away from shopping (Safeway, Wal-Mart, Costco, etc.) makes running errands a breeze!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Surface lot. Carports - $15.00. Garages - $135.00. Please contact office for more information about parking. Covered lot. Carports - $15.00. Garages - $135.00. Please contact office for more information about parking. Other. Carports - $15.00. Garages - $135.00. Please contact office for more information about parking.
Storage Details: Garage - $135 or additional storage units - $35

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Callen have any available units?
Callen has 3 units available starting at $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lacey, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lacey Rent Report.
What amenities does Callen have?
Some of Callen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Callen currently offering any rent specials?
Callen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Callen pet-friendly?
Yes, Callen is pet friendly.
Does Callen offer parking?
Yes, Callen offers parking.
Does Callen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Callen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Callen have a pool?
Yes, Callen has a pool.
Does Callen have accessible units?
No, Callen does not have accessible units.
Does Callen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Callen has units with dishwashers.
