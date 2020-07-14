Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub bbq/grill carport guest parking online portal package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Brittany Lane Apartments, where convenience, style, and comfort meet! Residents at Brittany Lane have the convenience of being centrally located with easy access to the freeway and Olympia, DuPont and Tacoma, while still being situated far enough from the main road to enjoy the peace and quiet of a secluded neighborhood. Being just blocks away from shopping (Safeway, Wal-Mart, Costco, etc.) makes running errands a breeze!