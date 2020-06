Amenities

5004 Roxanna Court Southeast - Lovely 1289 sq ft home new carpet up, new paint and new vinyl in master. Wood flooring down, tile, open concept living, fully fenced yard. This house has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer included, and in a quiet neighborhood. Close to walking trail and shopping. Call today before its gone. NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5668846)