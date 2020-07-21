8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd

Amenities

Amazing lakefront rambler with lots of awesome! - This 3BD/2BA rambler on Wildcat Lake sits on am amazing piece of property where you can enjoy the 60 plus feet of water year round.

Living room, dining room as well as a family room, three good sized bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a utility room with washer and dryer hookups. Washer and dryer in house are not owner supplied appliances and will not be repaired or replaced if cease to function.

They can however be removed.

Kitchen with electric range/oven and fridge as well as a dining area.

Lots of built ins, and other cool features.

Gas mini split heat pumps and double paned vinyl windows help with energy efficiency.

On a well and septic, so a flat $35 a month septic/well usage fee replaces what would be a much higher utility bill.

Brand new Trex deck for entertaining.

Pets under 30lbs negotiable.

Brand new gas insert fireplace to enjoy those cold nights!



SORRY GARAGE IS NOT INCLUDED!

Only available until JUNE 30TH, 2020!



Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy

living environment.



