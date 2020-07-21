All apartments in Kitsap County
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd

8258 Northwest Wildcat Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

8258 Northwest Wildcat Lake Road, Kitsap County, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing lakefront rambler with lots of awesome! - This 3BD/2BA rambler on Wildcat Lake sits on am amazing piece of property where you can enjoy the 60 plus feet of water year round.
Living room, dining room as well as a family room, three good sized bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a utility room with washer and dryer hookups. Washer and dryer in house are not owner supplied appliances and will not be repaired or replaced if cease to function.
They can however be removed.
Kitchen with electric range/oven and fridge as well as a dining area.
Lots of built ins, and other cool features.
Gas mini split heat pumps and double paned vinyl windows help with energy efficiency.
On a well and septic, so a flat $35 a month septic/well usage fee replaces what would be a much higher utility bill.
Brand new Trex deck for entertaining.
Pets under 30lbs negotiable.
Brand new gas insert fireplace to enjoy those cold nights!

SORRY GARAGE IS NOT INCLUDED!
Only available until JUNE 30TH, 2020!

*Bonus
Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy
living environment.

For a full listing of all available
rentals, please check our our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com

(RLNE3531765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd have any available units?
8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd have?
Some of 8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd offers parking.
Does 8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd have a pool?
No, 8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8258 NW Wildcat Lake Rd has units with air conditioning.
