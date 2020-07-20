All apartments in Kitsap County
Find more places like 6935 Southeast Mullenix Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kitsap County, WA
/
6935 Southeast Mullenix Road
Last updated June 6 2019 at 4:56 PM

6935 Southeast Mullenix Road

6935 Southeast Mullenix Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6935 Southeast Mullenix Road, Kitsap County, WA 98367

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and unique Tudor style home in South Kitsap offers plenty of extras! This two story offers all 3 bedrooms on the main level and a family room plus bonus room on the upper level. The outside is a gardeners delight with raised beds, a green house, storage shed plus a chicken coup! Large back deck and fully fenced back yard. Covered RV parking with hookups. This is a dog friendly home, but please no cats. There will be an additional $500 per pet security deposit and pet screening fee .This home is on a septic with an additional $25 per month charge in lieu of sewer. Well is shared with neighbor, so water is provided. Schedule your appointment today.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6935 Southeast Mullenix Road have any available units?
6935 Southeast Mullenix Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
Is 6935 Southeast Mullenix Road currently offering any rent specials?
6935 Southeast Mullenix Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6935 Southeast Mullenix Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6935 Southeast Mullenix Road is pet friendly.
Does 6935 Southeast Mullenix Road offer parking?
Yes, 6935 Southeast Mullenix Road offers parking.
Does 6935 Southeast Mullenix Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6935 Southeast Mullenix Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6935 Southeast Mullenix Road have a pool?
No, 6935 Southeast Mullenix Road does not have a pool.
Does 6935 Southeast Mullenix Road have accessible units?
No, 6935 Southeast Mullenix Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6935 Southeast Mullenix Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6935 Southeast Mullenix Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6935 Southeast Mullenix Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6935 Southeast Mullenix Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Cedar Park Apartments
4020 Bledsoe Avenue
Bremerton, WA 98310
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WAPoulsbo, WANavy Yard City, WASilverdale, WAParkwood, WA
Bainbridge Island, WAPort Orchard, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WANormandy Park, WADes Moines, WAPicnic Point, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMukilteo, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College