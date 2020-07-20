6935 Southeast Mullenix Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and unique Tudor style home in South Kitsap offers plenty of extras! This two story offers all 3 bedrooms on the main level and a family room plus bonus room on the upper level. The outside is a gardeners delight with raised beds, a green house, storage shed plus a chicken coup! Large back deck and fully fenced back yard. Covered RV parking with hookups. This is a dog friendly home, but please no cats. There will be an additional $500 per pet security deposit and pet screening fee .This home is on a septic with an additional $25 per month charge in lieu of sewer. Well is shared with neighbor, so water is provided. Schedule your appointment today.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.