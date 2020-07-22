All apartments in Kitsap County
5555 Madrona Ave

5555 Madrona Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

5555 Madrona Ave NE, Kitsap County, WA 98311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
Water views to come home to! - This amazing little gem will have people fighting to apply, so don't delay!
Upper level has your large Master bedroom with custom California closet, as well as a custom 3/4 bath with your stackable washer and dryer. Open living and dining room have your slider to your wrap around deck from which you can enjoy an amazing view of the water, ferries and all things that make this part of Bremerton amazing.
Large kitchen with all appliances and lots of cabinet and counter space as well.
Downstairs is a bonus room which would make a great man cave or study, already equipped with a TV mount, as well as a mudroom and some more storage.
Owner keeps a room in the downstairs which will be locked with entry only allowed with advanced notice to tenant and without entry possible into rest of house.
Tankless water heater and on septic, with county water.
Tenants pay a $25 a month septic use fee which takes the place of what would be a much higher sewer bill.
Cats negotiable, sorry no dogs.

*Bonus
Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy
living environment.

For a full listing of all available
rentals, please check our our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3880094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5555 Madrona Ave have any available units?
5555 Madrona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 5555 Madrona Ave have?
Some of 5555 Madrona Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5555 Madrona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5555 Madrona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5555 Madrona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5555 Madrona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5555 Madrona Ave offer parking?
No, 5555 Madrona Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5555 Madrona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5555 Madrona Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5555 Madrona Ave have a pool?
No, 5555 Madrona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5555 Madrona Ave have accessible units?
No, 5555 Madrona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5555 Madrona Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5555 Madrona Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5555 Madrona Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5555 Madrona Ave has units with air conditioning.
