5555 Madrona Ave

Water views to come home to! - This amazing little gem will have people fighting to apply, so don't delay!

Upper level has your large Master bedroom with custom California closet, as well as a custom 3/4 bath with your stackable washer and dryer. Open living and dining room have your slider to your wrap around deck from which you can enjoy an amazing view of the water, ferries and all things that make this part of Bremerton amazing.

Large kitchen with all appliances and lots of cabinet and counter space as well.

Downstairs is a bonus room which would make a great man cave or study, already equipped with a TV mount, as well as a mudroom and some more storage.

Owner keeps a room in the downstairs which will be locked with entry only allowed with advanced notice to tenant and without entry possible into rest of house.

Tankless water heater and on septic, with county water.

Tenants pay a $25 a month septic use fee which takes the place of what would be a much higher sewer bill.

Cats negotiable, sorry no dogs.



