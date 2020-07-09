21601 Miller Bay Rd NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This private home is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath rental with additional versatile space that could be used as an office or den. It sits on top of a very large garage/shop that can be used for a work area or for storage. It has a tall automatic roll up door and is big enough to store even your largest toys and recreational equipment! This home is available for a 12 month lease. No Smoking/No Pets. Available on November 8th. Washer and dryer are included. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. PT Properties does not accept reusable comprehensive tenant screening reports.