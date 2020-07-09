All apartments in Kitsap County
21601 Miller Bay Rd NE
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:35 AM

21601 Miller Bay Rd NE

21601 Miller Bay Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

21601 Miller Bay Road Northeast, Kitsap County, WA 98370

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This private home is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath rental with additional versatile space that could be used as an office or den. It sits on top of a very large garage/shop that can be used for a work area or for storage. It has a tall automatic roll up door and is big enough to store even your largest toys and recreational equipment! This home is available for a 12 month lease. No Smoking/No Pets. Available on November 8th. Washer and dryer are included. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. PT Properties does not accept reusable comprehensive tenant screening reports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21601 Miller Bay Rd NE have any available units?
21601 Miller Bay Rd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 21601 Miller Bay Rd NE have?
Some of 21601 Miller Bay Rd NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21601 Miller Bay Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
21601 Miller Bay Rd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21601 Miller Bay Rd NE pet-friendly?
No, 21601 Miller Bay Rd NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kitsap County.
Does 21601 Miller Bay Rd NE offer parking?
Yes, 21601 Miller Bay Rd NE offers parking.
Does 21601 Miller Bay Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21601 Miller Bay Rd NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21601 Miller Bay Rd NE have a pool?
No, 21601 Miller Bay Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 21601 Miller Bay Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 21601 Miller Bay Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 21601 Miller Bay Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21601 Miller Bay Rd NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21601 Miller Bay Rd NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21601 Miller Bay Rd NE does not have units with air conditioning.
