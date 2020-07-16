All apartments in Kitsap County
Find more places like 1586 Sharon Lane NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kitsap County, WA
/
1586 Sharon Lane NW
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

1586 Sharon Lane NW

1586 Sharon Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1586 Sharon Lane Northwest, Kitsap County, WA 98370

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1586 Sharon Lane NW Available 08/01/19 Just minutes to Keyport and Bangor sits this beautiful spacious home on over a private acre - Come and take a look at this spacious daylight rambler on over an acre of sunny and private property...don't worry all the landscaping is included. Just plan on having fun on the extra large patio complete with a fire pit and deluxe play structure or maybe BBQ on the deck right off of the kitchen.
Main floor master with en suite bath plus 2 extra main floor bedrooms. The lower level offers an absolutely huge family room, 2nd master or guest room with private bath, sitting area and extra room perfect for inside storage or maybe even a movie room.
Call for a tour

Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
BobbiNeal@Windermere.com

(RLNE5045132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1586 Sharon Lane NW have any available units?
1586 Sharon Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 1586 Sharon Lane NW have?
Some of 1586 Sharon Lane NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1586 Sharon Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
1586 Sharon Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1586 Sharon Lane NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1586 Sharon Lane NW is pet friendly.
Does 1586 Sharon Lane NW offer parking?
No, 1586 Sharon Lane NW does not offer parking.
Does 1586 Sharon Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1586 Sharon Lane NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1586 Sharon Lane NW have a pool?
No, 1586 Sharon Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 1586 Sharon Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 1586 Sharon Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1586 Sharon Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1586 Sharon Lane NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1586 Sharon Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1586 Sharon Lane NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln
Parkwood, WA 98366
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WAPoulsbo, WANavy Yard City, WASilverdale, WAParkwood, WA
Bainbridge Island, WAPort Orchard, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WANormandy Park, WADes Moines, WAPicnic Point, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMukilteo, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College