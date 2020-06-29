Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

9014 NE 143rd ST Available 03/01/20 Spacious Finn Hill, Kirkland Home - Kirkland home located in quiet Finn Hill cul-de-sac. Spacious rooms with lots of natural light! 3 beds upstairs + 4th bed room downstairs with direct back lower deck access. Large upper deck off dining room! Both decks provide lots of privacy and noise of the creek flowing below property. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout main living areas and carpeted bedrooms. Two car garage and washer/dryer included!



Minutes from Lake Washington, Juanita shopping center and beach, St Edwards, freeway access, and more!



Lake Washington School District - Elementary School: Henry David Thoreau, Junior High School: Finn Hill Middle, Senior High School: Juanita High.



- 6 month lease to start

- Utilities not included

- Tenant(s) responsible for all yard care

- Dogs case by case with additional pet screening and pet rent (owner allergic to cats, please no cats)

- Security deposit of 1.5 x rent

- $10 monthly furtherance fee for duration of lease



- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management. *Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response*

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

- $45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18



No Cats Allowed



