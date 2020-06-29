All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:31 PM

9014 NE 143rd ST

9014 Northeast 143rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

9014 Northeast 143rd Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
9014 NE 143rd ST Available 03/01/20 Spacious Finn Hill, Kirkland Home - Kirkland home located in quiet Finn Hill cul-de-sac. Spacious rooms with lots of natural light! 3 beds upstairs + 4th bed room downstairs with direct back lower deck access. Large upper deck off dining room! Both decks provide lots of privacy and noise of the creek flowing below property. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout main living areas and carpeted bedrooms. Two car garage and washer/dryer included!

Minutes from Lake Washington, Juanita shopping center and beach, St Edwards, freeway access, and more!

Lake Washington School District - Elementary School: Henry David Thoreau, Junior High School: Finn Hill Middle, Senior High School: Juanita High.

- 6 month lease to start
- Utilities not included
- Tenant(s) responsible for all yard care
- Dogs case by case with additional pet screening and pet rent (owner allergic to cats, please no cats)
- Security deposit of 1.5 x rent
- $10 monthly furtherance fee for duration of lease

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management. *Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response*
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals
- $45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5553902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9014 NE 143rd ST have any available units?
9014 NE 143rd ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9014 NE 143rd ST have?
Some of 9014 NE 143rd ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9014 NE 143rd ST currently offering any rent specials?
9014 NE 143rd ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9014 NE 143rd ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 9014 NE 143rd ST is pet friendly.
Does 9014 NE 143rd ST offer parking?
Yes, 9014 NE 143rd ST offers parking.
Does 9014 NE 143rd ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9014 NE 143rd ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9014 NE 143rd ST have a pool?
No, 9014 NE 143rd ST does not have a pool.
Does 9014 NE 143rd ST have accessible units?
No, 9014 NE 143rd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 9014 NE 143rd ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 9014 NE 143rd ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9014 NE 143rd ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 9014 NE 143rd ST does not have units with air conditioning.
