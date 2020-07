Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub business center carport media room pool table

Set among trees and water with a view of abundant wildlife, Chandlers Bay offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of Kent, Washington, a scenic community 25 minutes from downtown Seattle.



With easy access to SR 167 and I-5, you’ll love your Northwest oasis close to major employers such as the University of Washington and Boeing. Each of our top-rated homes are beautifully equipped for both ease-of-living and ambiance, with features including a full-size washer and dryer, wood-style flooring, and a view of the lush and lovely landscape.

Find your place in the Northwest at Chandlers Bay.