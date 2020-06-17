All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 923 4th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
923 4th Ave N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

923 4th Ave N

923 4th Avenue North · (206) 271-9622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

923 4th Avenue North, Kent, WA 98032
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 923 4th Ave N · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
media room
PENDING - Lexington Court Townhome - Great opportunity to get this darling townhome at a reduced rate!

2 bedrooms, 2.25 bathroom
1280 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Chef's Kitchen

Appliances included:
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher

Parking: 2 parking stalls in front of unit

Amenities: Heated floors on lower level. Small fenced backyard with patio. Each bedroom located on upper level. Smaller room offers full bath. Larger bedroom includes 3/4 bath.
Washer and Dryer hookups in larger bedroom.
About the neighborhood:
Located close to Kent Station, shopping and dining, movie theater and SounderTransit station.
Close to Hwy 167 and I-5 entrance

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Panther Lake
Middle School: Mill Creek
High School:Kent-Meridian

$1850.00 Monthly Rent
$1550.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

****No pets allowed****

Renters Insurance required for all tenants

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4219520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 4th Ave N have any available units?
923 4th Ave N has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 4th Ave N have?
Some of 923 4th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 4th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
923 4th Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 4th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 923 4th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 923 4th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 923 4th Ave N does offer parking.
Does 923 4th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 4th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 4th Ave N have a pool?
No, 923 4th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 923 4th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 923 4th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 923 4th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 4th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 923 4th Ave N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98031
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Row
25426 98th Ave S
Kent, WA 98030
Timber Heights
4822 South 252nd Place
Kent, WA 98032
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street
Kent, WA 98030
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity