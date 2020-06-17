923 4th Ave N

Amenities

PENDING - Lexington Court Townhome - Great opportunity to get this darling townhome at a reduced rate!



2 bedrooms, 2.25 bathroom

1280 square feet

Living room

Dining room

Chef's Kitchen



Appliances included:

Refrigerator

Microwave

Dishwasher



Parking: 2 parking stalls in front of unit



Amenities: Heated floors on lower level. Small fenced backyard with patio. Each bedroom located on upper level. Smaller room offers full bath. Larger bedroom includes 3/4 bath.

Washer and Dryer hookups in larger bedroom.

About the neighborhood:

Located close to Kent Station, shopping and dining, movie theater and SounderTransit station.

Close to Hwy 167 and I-5 entrance



*Please be sure to verify School District on your own

Elementary: Panther Lake

Middle School: Mill Creek

High School:Kent-Meridian



$1850.00 Monthly Rent

$1550.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:

$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable



****No pets allowed****



Renters Insurance required for all tenants



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

253-630-0123 office

Agent: Susan Willadsen

206-271-9622

www.rentalrain.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4219520)