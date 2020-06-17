923 4th Ave N

Amenities
PENDING - Lexington Court Townhome - Great opportunity to get this darling townhome at a reduced rate!
2 bedrooms, 2.25 bathroom
1280 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Chef's Kitchen
Appliances included:
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Parking: 2 parking stalls in front of unit
Amenities: Heated floors on lower level. Small fenced backyard with patio. Each bedroom located on upper level. Smaller room offers full bath. Larger bedroom includes 3/4 bath.
Washer and Dryer hookups in larger bedroom.
About the neighborhood:
Located close to Kent Station, shopping and dining, movie theater and SounderTransit station.
Close to Hwy 167 and I-5 entrance
*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Panther Lake
Middle School: Mill Creek
High School:Kent-Meridian
$1850.00 Monthly Rent
$1550.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable
****No pets allowed****
Renters Insurance required for all tenants
Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4219520)