Kent, WA
717 State Avenue N
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:28 PM

717 State Avenue N

717 State Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

717 State Ave N, Kent, WA 98031
Mill Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6db165c028 ----
Nice 1 Bedroom Den apartment in controlled access building. New kitchen appliances, carpet and vinyl. Great location, minutes from downtown & just blocks from historic Kent and Kent Station Shopping Center. Spacious kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Coin-op laundry facilities in building, off street parking.
Train and Transit Station close by, lots of entertainment.

COMMUNITY NAME: Kent Station Apartments
Year Built: 1966

SCHOOLS
Elementary: East Hill | Middle/Jr High: Mill Creek | High: Kent Meridian

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher |

PARKING - Off Street

HEATING - Electric

UTILITIES INCLUDED
| Trash |

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1175 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY ? | No Pets |
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
? Pet is possible with prior approval
? Pet must be over 2 years old
? Pet must neutered or spayed
? Pet must be and under 30lbs
? No aggressive breeds
? Other restrictions may apply
? Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 State Avenue N have any available units?
717 State Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 State Avenue N have?
Some of 717 State Avenue N's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 State Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
717 State Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 State Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 State Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 717 State Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 717 State Avenue N offers parking.
Does 717 State Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 State Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 State Avenue N have a pool?
No, 717 State Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 717 State Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 717 State Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 717 State Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 State Avenue N has units with dishwashers.

