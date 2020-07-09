717 State Avenue N

Amenities
Nice 1 Bedroom Den apartment in controlled access building. New kitchen appliances, carpet and vinyl. Great location, minutes from downtown & just blocks from historic Kent and Kent Station Shopping Center. Spacious kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Coin-op laundry facilities in building, off street parking.
Train and Transit Station close by, lots of entertainment.
COMMUNITY NAME: Kent Station Apartments
Year Built: 1966
SCHOOLS
Elementary: East Hill | Middle/Jr High: Mill Creek | High: Kent Meridian
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher |
PARKING - Off Street
HEATING - Electric
UTILITIES INCLUDED
| Trash |
LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1175 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.
PET POLICY ? | No Pets |
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
? Pet is possible with prior approval
? Pet must be over 2 years old
? Pet must neutered or spayed
? Pet must be and under 30lbs
? No aggressive breeds
? Other restrictions may apply
? Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.
