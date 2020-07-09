717 State Avenue N

Amenities

Nice 1 Bedroom Den apartment in controlled access building. New kitchen appliances, carpet and vinyl. Great location, minutes from downtown & just blocks from historic Kent and Kent Station Shopping Center. Spacious kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Coin-op laundry facilities in building, off street parking.

Train and Transit Station close by, lots of entertainment.



COMMUNITY NAME: Kent Station Apartments

Year Built: 1966



SCHOOLS

Elementary: East Hill | Middle/Jr High: Mill Creek | High: Kent Meridian



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher |



PARKING - Off Street



HEATING - Electric



UTILITIES INCLUDED

| Trash |



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1175 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY ? | No Pets |

IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:

? Pet is possible with prior approval

? Pet must be over 2 years old

? Pet must neutered or spayed

? Pet must be and under 30lbs

? No aggressive breeds

? Other restrictions may apply

? Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.

? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!

