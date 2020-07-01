5621 S 232nd St

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Promenade Condo at The Lakes - *APPLICATION PENDING*



Easy living lifestyle in private end unit 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Promenade Condo at The Lakes. Spacious open floor plan with hardwood and floors wood burning fire place.Sliding glass door leads to patio and extra storage. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage, a breakfast bar, and room for dinette. Nice size Master bath with double sinks. Also has an attached garage and close to I-5 and 167th.



Armando@HavenRent

#4070



(RLNE5350312)