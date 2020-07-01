All apartments in Kent
5621 S 232nd St

5621 South 232nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5621 South 232nd Street, Kent, WA 98032
The Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Promenade Condo at The Lakes - *APPLICATION PENDING*

Easy living lifestyle in private end unit 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Promenade Condo at The Lakes. Spacious open floor plan with hardwood and floors wood burning fire place.Sliding glass door leads to patio and extra storage. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage, a breakfast bar, and room for dinette. Nice size Master bath with double sinks. Also has an attached garage and close to I-5 and 167th.

Armando@HavenRent
#4070

(RLNE5350312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5621 S 232nd St have any available units?
5621 S 232nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 5621 S 232nd St have?
Some of 5621 S 232nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5621 S 232nd St currently offering any rent specials?
5621 S 232nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5621 S 232nd St pet-friendly?
No, 5621 S 232nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 5621 S 232nd St offer parking?
Yes, 5621 S 232nd St offers parking.
Does 5621 S 232nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5621 S 232nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5621 S 232nd St have a pool?
No, 5621 S 232nd St does not have a pool.
Does 5621 S 232nd St have accessible units?
No, 5621 S 232nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5621 S 232nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5621 S 232nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

