Home
/
Kent, WA
/
4817 S 251st Court
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

4817 S 251st Court

4817 South 251st Court · No Longer Available
Location

4817 South 251st Court, Kent, WA 98032

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom home on Kent's West Hill. - Welcome home to this spacious home. Fully repainted with new flooring throughout. Located just minutes to Lake Fenwick Park and situated near HWY 167 and Interstate 5. You won't want to miss all that his home has to offer. Pet friendly on a private street that backs to a greenbelt.. Surrounded by greenery you and Fido can enjoy all of the beauty that this great state has to offer.

Kandice@fulcrumre.com or 360.464.1031 ext: 353

(RLNE4882428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 S 251st Court have any available units?
4817 S 251st Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 4817 S 251st Court currently offering any rent specials?
4817 S 251st Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 S 251st Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4817 S 251st Court is pet friendly.
Does 4817 S 251st Court offer parking?
No, 4817 S 251st Court does not offer parking.
Does 4817 S 251st Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4817 S 251st Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 S 251st Court have a pool?
No, 4817 S 251st Court does not have a pool.
Does 4817 S 251st Court have accessible units?
No, 4817 S 251st Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 S 251st Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4817 S 251st Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4817 S 251st Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4817 S 251st Court does not have units with air conditioning.
