4111 S 223rd St Unit 101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

2 Bed / 2 bath 995 sq ft Condo - Handicap accessible, ground floor, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo at The Terrace at Riverview. Extra wide doorways & garage. Private & beautifully situated to take advantage of the greenbelt views. Tastefully decorated w/ neutral colors thru out. Updates include: vinyl plank floors in main living spaces, new carpet in bedroom, ceramic tile flooring in both baths, laminate floor in the kitchen in addition to a Maytag double oven. Nice covered patio, tall ceilings, cozy electric fireplace & 1 car attached garage w/ direct access to condo. Laundry in unit. Large master includes walk in closet and on-suite.



12 month lease offered at $1,850 per month.



Please no smoking. Cats ok, and dogs under 35 lbs. ok. There is a $500 per animal pet deposit. Limit 2 pets.



We are an Equal Opportunity Housing provider. Self Showing options are available through our Tenant Turner service and electronic applications are available upon request.



(RLNE5080533)