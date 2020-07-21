All apartments in Kent
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

4111 S 223rd St Unit 101

4111 South 223rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4111 South 223rd Street, Kent, WA 98032
Riverview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed / 2 bath 995 sq ft Condo - Handicap accessible, ground floor, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo at The Terrace at Riverview. Extra wide doorways & garage. Private & beautifully situated to take advantage of the greenbelt views. Tastefully decorated w/ neutral colors thru out. Updates include: vinyl plank floors in main living spaces, new carpet in bedroom, ceramic tile flooring in both baths, laminate floor in the kitchen in addition to a Maytag double oven. Nice covered patio, tall ceilings, cozy electric fireplace & 1 car attached garage w/ direct access to condo. Laundry in unit. Large master includes walk in closet and on-suite.

12 month lease offered at $1,850 per month.

Please no smoking. Cats ok, and dogs under 35 lbs. ok. There is a $500 per animal pet deposit. Limit 2 pets.

We are an Equal Opportunity Housing provider. Self Showing options are available through our Tenant Turner service and electronic applications are available upon request.

(RLNE5080533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 S 223rd St Unit 101 have any available units?
4111 S 223rd St Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 S 223rd St Unit 101 have?
Some of 4111 S 223rd St Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 S 223rd St Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
4111 S 223rd St Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 S 223rd St Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4111 S 223rd St Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 4111 S 223rd St Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 4111 S 223rd St Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 4111 S 223rd St Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4111 S 223rd St Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 S 223rd St Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 4111 S 223rd St Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 4111 S 223rd St Unit 101 have accessible units?
Yes, 4111 S 223rd St Unit 101 has accessible units.
Does 4111 S 223rd St Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4111 S 223rd St Unit 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
