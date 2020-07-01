All apartments in Kent
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:16 PM

3318 S 252nd Plaza

3318 South 252nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

3318 South 252nd Place, Kent, WA 98032
West Hill North

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to another beautiful 4BR 2BA presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 3318 S 252nd PL Kent WA. Newly updated smart home & it features alarm, temperature, appliances & lighting. Lovely kitchen & open living/dining room with a wood burning fireplace. Close to grocery store & airport. Easy access to I-5 & 167 & Metro. Upper Unit is available, garage not included. Rent is $2195 + $7 processing & reporting fee. Water garbage & sewer included with the rent. Non-smokers, excellent rental history, credit score at least 680 & above. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 S 252nd Plaza have any available units?
3318 S 252nd Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 3318 S 252nd Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
3318 S 252nd Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 S 252nd Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 3318 S 252nd Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 3318 S 252nd Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 3318 S 252nd Plaza offers parking.
Does 3318 S 252nd Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 S 252nd Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 S 252nd Plaza have a pool?
No, 3318 S 252nd Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 3318 S 252nd Plaza have accessible units?
No, 3318 S 252nd Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 S 252nd Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 S 252nd Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3318 S 252nd Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 3318 S 252nd Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

