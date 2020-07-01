3318 S 252nd Plaza

Amenities

Welcome to another beautiful 4BR 2BA presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 3318 S 252nd PL Kent WA. Newly updated smart home & it features alarm, temperature, appliances & lighting. Lovely kitchen & open living/dining room with a wood burning fireplace. Close to grocery store & airport. Easy access to I-5 & 167 & Metro. Upper Unit is available, garage not included. Rent is $2195 + $7 processing & reporting fee. Water garbage & sewer included with the rent. Non-smokers, excellent rental history, credit score at least 680 & above. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064