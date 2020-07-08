All apartments in Kent
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:45 PM

27627 127th Avenue Southeast

27627 127th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

27627 127th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.8 bathroom house in Kent. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Features include a cozy fireplace in the living room, updated bathroom fixtures, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and the patio in the fenced backyard is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Make this home yours and contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27627 127th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
27627 127th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 27627 127th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 27627 127th Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27627 127th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
27627 127th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27627 127th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 27627 127th Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 27627 127th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 27627 127th Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 27627 127th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27627 127th Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27627 127th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 27627 127th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 27627 127th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 27627 127th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 27627 127th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27627 127th Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.

