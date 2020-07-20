All apartments in Kent
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

27054 111th Ct. SE

27054 111th Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

27054 111th Court Southeast, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Home in Echo Glen Neighborhood in Kent! - Application Pending:

Excellent Rental Home in a quiet neighborhood! Close to freeways & shopping centers. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and a lot of windows for added light. This 2 story home is located in the sought-after Echo Glen neighborhood. Large master suite with walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower, 3 huge bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. Oversized kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Kitchen opens to family room with a brick fireplace and slider to fenced backyard (no gate on each side). Stained deck, outside accent lights & koi pond make this home ideal for entertaining! Good solar potential. Well landscaped.

Nearby schools include Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Mill Creek Middle School and Kent-Meridian High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Availability: Available after 7/6/2019

#589

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3565400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27054 111th Ct. SE have any available units?
27054 111th Ct. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 27054 111th Ct. SE have?
Some of 27054 111th Ct. SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27054 111th Ct. SE currently offering any rent specials?
27054 111th Ct. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27054 111th Ct. SE pet-friendly?
No, 27054 111th Ct. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 27054 111th Ct. SE offer parking?
Yes, 27054 111th Ct. SE offers parking.
Does 27054 111th Ct. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27054 111th Ct. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27054 111th Ct. SE have a pool?
No, 27054 111th Ct. SE does not have a pool.
Does 27054 111th Ct. SE have accessible units?
No, 27054 111th Ct. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 27054 111th Ct. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27054 111th Ct. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
