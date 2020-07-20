27054 111th Ct. SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Home in Echo Glen Neighborhood in Kent! - Application Pending:



Excellent Rental Home in a quiet neighborhood! Close to freeways & shopping centers. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and a lot of windows for added light. This 2 story home is located in the sought-after Echo Glen neighborhood. Large master suite with walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower, 3 huge bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. Oversized kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Kitchen opens to family room with a brick fireplace and slider to fenced backyard (no gate on each side). Stained deck, outside accent lights & koi pond make this home ideal for entertaining! Good solar potential. Well landscaped.



Nearby schools include Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Mill Creek Middle School and Kent-Meridian High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Property Manager: Armando Hernandez

Property Availability: Available after 7/6/2019



#589



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3565400)