26702 105th Plaza South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This house has 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a den/office on the main. Updated kitchen with new countertops, stainless steel appliances and a big island. Spacious master suite with 5-piece bath and walk-in closet. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the main floor; quality finishes throughout the home. Huge 3-car garage and a fenced backyard, PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH DEPOSIT AND PICTURES. Super convenient location, walkable to restaurants, Target, the supermarket; quick access to the freeways. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $2750 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable household monthly income exceeding 3x monthly rent. Schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.