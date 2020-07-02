All apartments in Kent
Last updated December 18 2019

26702 105th Plaza South East

26702 105th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

26702 105th Pl SE, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

This house has 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a den/office on the main. Updated kitchen with new countertops, stainless steel appliances and a big island. Spacious master suite with 5-piece bath and walk-in closet. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the main floor; quality finishes throughout the home. Huge 3-car garage and a fenced backyard, PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH DEPOSIT AND PICTURES. Super convenient location, walkable to restaurants, Target, the supermarket; quick access to the freeways. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $2750 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable household monthly income exceeding 3x monthly rent. Schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26702 105th Plaza South East have any available units?
26702 105th Plaza South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 26702 105th Plaza South East have?
Some of 26702 105th Plaza South East's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26702 105th Plaza South East currently offering any rent specials?
26702 105th Plaza South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26702 105th Plaza South East pet-friendly?
No, 26702 105th Plaza South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 26702 105th Plaza South East offer parking?
Yes, 26702 105th Plaza South East offers parking.
Does 26702 105th Plaza South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26702 105th Plaza South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26702 105th Plaza South East have a pool?
No, 26702 105th Plaza South East does not have a pool.
Does 26702 105th Plaza South East have accessible units?
No, 26702 105th Plaza South East does not have accessible units.
Does 26702 105th Plaza South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 26702 105th Plaza South East does not have units with dishwashers.

