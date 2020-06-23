25439 104th Avenue Southeast

Amenities

You dont want to miss this conveniently located 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome. 1000 SqFt, wood style flooring. Comes with washer and dryer hookups and all kitchen appliances. Assigned parking. $1,395.00 a month, plus utilities based on occupancy and a $900 fully refundable security deposit. $40 Application fee per adult. No pets and No smoking. please visit https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/1068791, and click the blue "Schedule a Showing'' button. For more information please contact Adriana 253-852-8195.

