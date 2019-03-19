Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

24904 133rd Ct SE Available 03/01/20 Charming 3 + Bedroom in Kent E. Hill - Welcome home to this spacious 3 + bedroom located in the corner of a quiet cut-de-sac. Features: split entry, upstairs has separate dining and living room with fireplace & over-sized picture windows. Dining room leads out through sliding door to the deck which overlooks the back yard. Kitchen is light & bright w/ample storage, upgraded stainless appliances included. Additionally master bedroom w/separate bath, plus 2 more spacious bedrooms & main bathroom are located upstairs. Downstairs features: Large separate rec room, office & bathroom. Washer/dryer not included. Park like landscaping w/mature vegetation, a must see! Additional features: A/C, upgraded windows, 2 small out buildings, fully fenced back yard & 2 car garage. Yard care included in rent.



Terms: First month's rent $2295 and deposit $2300; Application fee of $40. Sorry No Smoking. Please contact Arjita Bansal email arjitabansal@wpmsouth.com for a private viewing.



**Please note that if you apply online, $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly..



(RLNE5522395)