All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 24904 133rd Ct SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
24904 133rd Ct SE
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

24904 133rd Ct SE

24904 133rd Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

24904 133rd Court Southeast, Kent, WA 98042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
24904 133rd Ct SE Available 03/01/20 Charming 3 + Bedroom in Kent E. Hill - Welcome home to this spacious 3 + bedroom located in the corner of a quiet cut-de-sac. Features: split entry, upstairs has separate dining and living room with fireplace & over-sized picture windows. Dining room leads out through sliding door to the deck which overlooks the back yard. Kitchen is light & bright w/ample storage, upgraded stainless appliances included. Additionally master bedroom w/separate bath, plus 2 more spacious bedrooms & main bathroom are located upstairs. Downstairs features: Large separate rec room, office & bathroom. Washer/dryer not included. Park like landscaping w/mature vegetation, a must see! Additional features: A/C, upgraded windows, 2 small out buildings, fully fenced back yard & 2 car garage. Yard care included in rent.

Terms: First month's rent $2295 and deposit $2300; Application fee of $40. Sorry No Smoking. Please contact Arjita Bansal email arjitabansal@wpmsouth.com for a private viewing.

**Please note that if you apply online, $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly..

(RLNE5522395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24904 133rd Ct SE have any available units?
24904 133rd Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 24904 133rd Ct SE have?
Some of 24904 133rd Ct SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24904 133rd Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
24904 133rd Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24904 133rd Ct SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 24904 133rd Ct SE is pet friendly.
Does 24904 133rd Ct SE offer parking?
Yes, 24904 133rd Ct SE offers parking.
Does 24904 133rd Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24904 133rd Ct SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24904 133rd Ct SE have a pool?
No, 24904 133rd Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 24904 133rd Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 24904 133rd Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 24904 133rd Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24904 133rd Ct SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College