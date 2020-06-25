All apartments in Kent
24807 107th Ave SE
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:52 PM

24807 107th Ave SE

24807 107th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

24807 107th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Gorgeous new remodel! Gleaming bamboo floors, new stainless kitchen appliances, and high-end finishes accentuate this wonderful home. The spacious kitchen features plenty of counter space and its own separate eating area. Large open floor plan offers lots of room for entertaining and the big windows flood the room with tons of natural light. Not to worry about the heat, this house has central air-conditioning! Large master suite boasts an impressive layout. You will enjoy the spacious lot and the beautiful patio, perfect for summer barbecues! LEASE PENDING.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. 1 small pet only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24807 107th Ave SE have any available units?
24807 107th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 24807 107th Ave SE have?
Some of 24807 107th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24807 107th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
24807 107th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24807 107th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 24807 107th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 24807 107th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 24807 107th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 24807 107th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24807 107th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24807 107th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 24807 107th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 24807 107th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 24807 107th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 24807 107th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24807 107th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
