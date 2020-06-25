24807 107th Ave SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



Gorgeous new remodel! Gleaming bamboo floors, new stainless kitchen appliances, and high-end finishes accentuate this wonderful home. The spacious kitchen features plenty of counter space and its own separate eating area. Large open floor plan offers lots of room for entertaining and the big windows flood the room with tons of natural light. Not to worry about the heat, this house has central air-conditioning! Large master suite boasts an impressive layout. You will enjoy the spacious lot and the beautiful patio, perfect for summer barbecues! LEASE PENDING.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. 1 small pet only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.