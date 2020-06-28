All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204

23633 112th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

23633 112th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
KENT EAST HILL THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH CONDO - Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bath top floor corner unit in the Valley High Condominium complex on the Kent East Hill. Conveniently located and great for commuting this condo is a short drive to shopping, dining, Kent Station and Hwy 167. New carpet and paint throughout. Features; a wood burning fireplace and high ceilings in the living room, slider door off of living room opening to wrap around deck, additional storage closet off of deck, large pantry in kitchen, master bedroom with master bath, one assigned covered carport spot with additional storage closet. All appliances included. Complex has clubhouse, pool and sports court. Water/Sewer/Garbage are included with rent.

TERMS: Available now. 12 month lease with a full month's rent of $1,650.00 and refundable deposit of $1,700.00. No pets. No smoking. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.

Sarah Devine, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Direct Phone: 253-334-1444
sdevine@wpmsouth.com
www.wpmsouth.com

(RLNE5115118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204 have any available units?
23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204 have?
Some of 23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204 currently offering any rent specials?
23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204 pet-friendly?
No, 23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204 offer parking?
Yes, 23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204 offers parking.
Does 23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204 have a pool?
Yes, 23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204 has a pool.
Does 23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204 have accessible units?
No, 23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204 does not have accessible units.
Does 23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23633 112th Ave SE Unit D-204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE
Kent, WA 98030
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College