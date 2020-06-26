Amenities

23616 138th Ave SE Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Desirable Kent Neighborhood - Private, Peaceful, Retreat does not even begin to describe this Home. Desirable established neighborhood in a Private cul-de-sac No Compromises here! Featuring that Low maintenance flooring throughout, Spacious master w/attached bath. Spread out with 2 living spaces, Formal dining & Eat in Kitchen. Generous size Family opens into Tranquil outdoor, covered Living space Ready to entertain even Brick oven fireplace WOW!. Gardeners Dream w/raised beds and mature landscape. Kent SD: Sunrise Elem, Meridian Middle, and Kentwood High.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking and no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4810791)