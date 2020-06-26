All apartments in Kent
Kent, WA
23616 138th Ave SE
23616 138th Ave SE

23616 138th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

23616 138th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98042

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
23616 138th Ave SE Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Desirable Kent Neighborhood - Private, Peaceful, Retreat does not even begin to describe this Home. Desirable established neighborhood in a Private cul-de-sac No Compromises here! Featuring that Low maintenance flooring throughout, Spacious master w/attached bath. Spread out with 2 living spaces, Formal dining & Eat in Kitchen. Generous size Family opens into Tranquil outdoor, covered Living space Ready to entertain even Brick oven fireplace WOW!. Gardeners Dream w/raised beds and mature landscape. Kent SD: Sunrise Elem, Meridian Middle, and Kentwood High.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking and no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4810791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23616 138th Ave SE have any available units?
23616 138th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 23616 138th Ave SE have?
Some of 23616 138th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23616 138th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
23616 138th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23616 138th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 23616 138th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 23616 138th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 23616 138th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 23616 138th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23616 138th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23616 138th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 23616 138th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 23616 138th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 23616 138th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 23616 138th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23616 138th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
