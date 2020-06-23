All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 22707 43rd Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
22707 43rd Ave S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22707 43rd Ave S

22707 43rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

22707 43rd Avenue South, Kent, WA 98032
Riverview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Unfurnished 1,887 square foot townhouse in the Riverview neighborhood in Kent, Washington. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, and a 2-car garage with plenty of on-street and driveway parking. It features gas heating, rich hardwood floors, a private patio and beautiful lawn. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.

Nearby parks:
Grandview Park and Stoneway Park

Nearby Schools:
Kent Mountain View Academy - 0.38 miles
Midway Elementary School - 1.09 miles
Pacific Middle School - 1.09 miles
Gateway - 1.2 miles

Bus lines:
913 - 0.1 miles
192 - 0.6 miles
159 - 0.6 miles
158 - 0.6 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4632555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22707 43rd Ave S have any available units?
22707 43rd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 22707 43rd Ave S have?
Some of 22707 43rd Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22707 43rd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
22707 43rd Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22707 43rd Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 22707 43rd Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 22707 43rd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 22707 43rd Ave S does offer parking.
Does 22707 43rd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22707 43rd Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22707 43rd Ave S have a pool?
No, 22707 43rd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 22707 43rd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 22707 43rd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 22707 43rd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22707 43rd Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St
Kent, WA 98042
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way
Kent, WA 98032
The Row
25426 98th Ave S
Kent, WA 98030
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St.
Kent, WA 98030
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College