22707 43rd Ave S

Amenities
Unfurnished 1,887 square foot townhouse in the Riverview neighborhood in Kent, Washington. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, and a 2-car garage with plenty of on-street and driveway parking. It features gas heating, rich hardwood floors, a private patio and beautiful lawn. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.
Nearby parks:
Grandview Park and Stoneway Park
Nearby Schools:
Kent Mountain View Academy - 0.38 miles
Midway Elementary School - 1.09 miles
Pacific Middle School - 1.09 miles
Gateway - 1.2 miles
Bus lines:
913 - 0.1 miles
192 - 0.6 miles
159 - 0.6 miles
158 - 0.6 miles
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4632555)