All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 22643 128th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
22643 128th Pl SE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

22643 128th Pl SE

22643 128th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

22643 128th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Home in quiet neighborhood - **Available NOW** Showing Saturday afternoon by appointment. This home has 4 BR, 2.5 baths and all bedrooms have walk-in closets. Brand new carpeting. Bamboo hardwoods on the main floor. Slab Counter-tops in kitchen, SS Appliances, LG front loading washer & dryer! Lots of space in this home. The cozy backyard is completely fenced. Easy access to Hwy 167 and 405. Landscaping maintenance included. 12-month lease, First months rent and Security Deposit required $2800 each. Credit Score of 675 or better, No Evictions or Judgements, Income 3 x or greater. The landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency. Small DOG with approval and additional deposit required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4008802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22643 128th Pl SE have any available units?
22643 128th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 22643 128th Pl SE have?
Some of 22643 128th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22643 128th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
22643 128th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22643 128th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22643 128th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 22643 128th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 22643 128th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 22643 128th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22643 128th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22643 128th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 22643 128th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 22643 128th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 22643 128th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 22643 128th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22643 128th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Park
23529 60th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE
Kent, WA 98030
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St
Kent, WA 98031
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College