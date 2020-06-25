22643 128th Pl SE

Amenities
Spacious Home in quiet neighborhood - **Available NOW** Showing Saturday afternoon by appointment. This home has 4 BR, 2.5 baths and all bedrooms have walk-in closets. Brand new carpeting. Bamboo hardwoods on the main floor. Slab Counter-tops in kitchen, SS Appliances, LG front loading washer & dryer! Lots of space in this home. The cozy backyard is completely fenced. Easy access to Hwy 167 and 405. Landscaping maintenance included. 12-month lease, First months rent and Security Deposit required $2800 each. Credit Score of 675 or better, No Evictions or Judgements, Income 3 x or greater. The landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency. Small DOG with approval and additional deposit required.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4008802)