22609 120th Avenue SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly remodeled 4 bd 2 ba in Kent - *** Please text 425 522 2297 if you have questions or schedule a showing on our website here: https://ivyhut.appfolio.com/listings ***



Upscale 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Meridian Kent. Across North Meridian Park -- Views!!



Details:

Split level Living room with

Bay windows & Fireplace

Separate Formal dining room

Full kitchen - views of manicured yard

Laundry room with Washer & Dryer

Fully fenced backyard with large deck



Schools:

3 minutes to Park Orchard Elementary

3 minutes to Meridian Middle School

3 minutes to Kentridge High School

5 minutes to Safeway Home Depot

5 minutes to local day cares



Features:

New completely remodeled house

Wood floors fresh trim upgraded appliances

Large fully fenced back yard with

Huge deck



*** Please text 425 522 2297 if you have questions or schedule a showing on our website here: https://ivyhut.appfolio.com/listings ***



(RLNE4809080)