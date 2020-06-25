All apartments in Kent
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

22609 120th Avenue SE

22609 120th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

22609 120th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled 4 bd 2 ba in Kent - *** Please text 425 522 2297 if you have questions or schedule a showing on our website here: https://ivyhut.appfolio.com/listings ***

Upscale 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Meridian Kent. Across North Meridian Park -- Views!!

Details:
Split level Living room with
Bay windows & Fireplace
Separate Formal dining room
Full kitchen - views of manicured yard
Laundry room with Washer & Dryer
Fully fenced backyard with large deck

Schools:
3 minutes to Park Orchard Elementary
3 minutes to Meridian Middle School
3 minutes to Kentridge High School
5 minutes to Safeway Home Depot
5 minutes to local day cares

Features:
New completely remodeled house
Wood floors fresh trim upgraded appliances
Large fully fenced back yard with
Huge deck

*** Please text 425 522 2297 if you have questions or schedule a showing on our website here: https://ivyhut.appfolio.com/listings ***

(RLNE4809080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22609 120th Avenue SE have any available units?
22609 120th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 22609 120th Avenue SE have?
Some of 22609 120th Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22609 120th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
22609 120th Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22609 120th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 22609 120th Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 22609 120th Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 22609 120th Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 22609 120th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22609 120th Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22609 120th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 22609 120th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 22609 120th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 22609 120th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 22609 120th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22609 120th Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
