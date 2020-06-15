All apartments in Kent
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

22524 134th Plaza South East

22524 134th Pl SE · (253) 852-3000
Location

22524 134th Pl SE, Kent, WA 98042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3640 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available two weeks from date of application approval! Super spacious home in Fern Crest Community. This home offers two master suites, plus two additional bedrooms, den and 3.5 bathrooms over 3,640 Sq Ft. Cozy living and family room with gas fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful bamboo floors. Washer/dryer included. From your serene backyard you will enjoy gorgeous mountain views. Two car garage and driveway parking. One pet under 20 lbs considered with a deposit of $600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22524 134th Plaza South East have any available units?
22524 134th Plaza South East has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 22524 134th Plaza South East have?
Some of 22524 134th Plaza South East's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22524 134th Plaza South East currently offering any rent specials?
22524 134th Plaza South East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22524 134th Plaza South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 22524 134th Plaza South East is pet friendly.
Does 22524 134th Plaza South East offer parking?
Yes, 22524 134th Plaza South East does offer parking.
Does 22524 134th Plaza South East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22524 134th Plaza South East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22524 134th Plaza South East have a pool?
Yes, 22524 134th Plaza South East has a pool.
Does 22524 134th Plaza South East have accessible units?
No, 22524 134th Plaza South East does not have accessible units.
Does 22524 134th Plaza South East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22524 134th Plaza South East has units with dishwashers.
