22524 134th Plaza South East

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Available two weeks from date of application approval! Super spacious home in Fern Crest Community. This home offers two master suites, plus two additional bedrooms, den and 3.5 bathrooms over 3,640 Sq Ft. Cozy living and family room with gas fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful bamboo floors. Washer/dryer included. From your serene backyard you will enjoy gorgeous mountain views. Two car garage and driveway parking. One pet under 20 lbs considered with a deposit of $600.