22019 41st Pl S Unit 101
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

22019 41st Pl S Unit 101

22019 41st Place South · No Longer Available
Location

22019 41st Place South, Kent, WA 98032
Riverview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Condo in Kent - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
* Rent: $1,775.00
* Available Now
* Application Fee: $42.00
* Security Deposit: $1,775.00
* Admin Fee: $250.00
* Renters Insurance Required

Wonderful ground-floor Condo in Ridge at Riverview. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo also has an attached 1 car garage. Open floor plan and great walking trails and community play area make this condo a great place to call home.

Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 35 Lbx. Max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will remove the listing for you.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE4376900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

