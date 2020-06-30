22019 41st Pl S Unit 101

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Condo in Kent - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

* Rent: $1,775.00

* Available Now

* Application Fee: $42.00

* Security Deposit: $1,775.00

* Admin Fee: $250.00

* Renters Insurance Required



Wonderful ground-floor Condo in Ridge at Riverview. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo also has an attached 1 car garage. Open floor plan and great walking trails and community play area make this condo a great place to call home.



Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 35 Lbx. Max.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will remove the listing for you.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

www.spinnakerpm.com



(RLNE4376900)