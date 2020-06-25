All apartments in Kent
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

20863 109th Lane Southeast

20863 109th Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

20863 109th Lane Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Convenient upper corner unit with two assigned parking and private balcony. Steps away from Starbucks, shopping and restaurants. Easy access to I-405, Hwy-167, downtown Kent, Renton and Tukwila. Two spacious bedrooms with private bathrooms. Open layout floor plan with wood burning fireplace, stainless steel appliances, solid-surface countertops, full-size washer and dryer and 2" blinds and wood-style flooring throughout the home. This unit is move-in ready. Schedule your showing today!

This is a no pets and non-smoking property managed by Prime Metropolis Properties with the ability to submit payment and service request online. Rent includes garbage and exterior maintenance. Tenants pay all other utilities. Minimum 12-month lease. Background, criminal and credit check required at $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria, most recent pay stubs, W-2 form from prior year and renter's insurance are required. First month's rent + $1,650 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee.

Please contact Ping Chong
Tel: 253-234-7156
Email: ping@pmp1988.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20863 109th Lane Southeast have any available units?
20863 109th Lane Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 20863 109th Lane Southeast have?
Some of 20863 109th Lane Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20863 109th Lane Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
20863 109th Lane Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20863 109th Lane Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 20863 109th Lane Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 20863 109th Lane Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 20863 109th Lane Southeast offers parking.
Does 20863 109th Lane Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20863 109th Lane Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20863 109th Lane Southeast have a pool?
No, 20863 109th Lane Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 20863 109th Lane Southeast have accessible units?
No, 20863 109th Lane Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 20863 109th Lane Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20863 109th Lane Southeast has units with dishwashers.
