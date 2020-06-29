All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 14404 Se 276th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
14404 Se 276th Pl
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:06 AM

14404 Se 276th Pl

14404 Southeast 276th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14404 Southeast 276th Place, Kent, WA 98042

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1240 square foot 3 bedroom 1 and 3/4 bath rambler with exposed brick walls, spacious and naturally well lit . Walking distance to Lake Meridian and Horizon Crest Elementary. Carpet and stainless steel appliances are 1 year new. Large living room with wood burning fire place. Home also comes with a family room and a double car garage. Washer and dryer are included. $1950.00/mo., $2200.00 security deposit $200.00 non refundable for carpet cleaning. Call on pets.Call Lindsay at 206-794-5922.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14404 Se 276th Pl have any available units?
14404 Se 276th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 14404 Se 276th Pl have?
Some of 14404 Se 276th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14404 Se 276th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14404 Se 276th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14404 Se 276th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14404 Se 276th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14404 Se 276th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14404 Se 276th Pl offers parking.
Does 14404 Se 276th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14404 Se 276th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14404 Se 276th Pl have a pool?
No, 14404 Se 276th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14404 Se 276th Pl have accessible units?
No, 14404 Se 276th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14404 Se 276th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14404 Se 276th Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
The Row
25426 98th Ave S
Kent, WA 98030
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St.
Kent, WA 98030
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College