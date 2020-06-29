14404 Se 276th Pl

Amenities

1240 square foot 3 bedroom 1 and 3/4 bath rambler with exposed brick walls, spacious and naturally well lit . Walking distance to Lake Meridian and Horizon Crest Elementary. Carpet and stainless steel appliances are 1 year new. Large living room with wood burning fire place. Home also comes with a family room and a double car garage. Washer and dryer are included. $1950.00/mo., $2200.00 security deposit $200.00 non refundable for carpet cleaning. Call on pets.Call Lindsay at 206-794-5922.