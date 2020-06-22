All apartments in Kent
13532 Southeast 233rd Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:36 PM

13532 Southeast 233rd Street

13532 Southeast 233rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

13532 Southeast 233rd Street, Kent, WA 98042

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will find loads of charm in this 3 bedroom 1.75 bath house, plenty of large windows let in our beautiful PNW sunshine. Super convenient location and ready to move in! A large kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances is front and center of this easy flow rambler layout. A nice sized living room, AND a family room with fireplace will make the family gatherings at your house this year! The master bedroom has a private 3/4 bath and 2 extra bedrooms share a full bath. Roomy 2 car garage and an entertainment sized fenced yard complete the package. $1,500.00 fully-refundable security deposit and $40 app fee per adult. 2 pets possible with good rental references and a $300 per pet non-refundable pet fee. No smoking. To schedule a self-showing visit https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/1020423. For more information contact malex@bell-anderson.net or 253-852-8195.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13532 Southeast 233rd Street have any available units?
13532 Southeast 233rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 13532 Southeast 233rd Street have?
Some of 13532 Southeast 233rd Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13532 Southeast 233rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
13532 Southeast 233rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13532 Southeast 233rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13532 Southeast 233rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 13532 Southeast 233rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 13532 Southeast 233rd Street does offer parking.
Does 13532 Southeast 233rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13532 Southeast 233rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13532 Southeast 233rd Street have a pool?
No, 13532 Southeast 233rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 13532 Southeast 233rd Street have accessible units?
No, 13532 Southeast 233rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13532 Southeast 233rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13532 Southeast 233rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
