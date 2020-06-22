13532 Southeast 233rd Street

Amenities

You will find loads of charm in this 3 bedroom 1.75 bath house, plenty of large windows let in our beautiful PNW sunshine. Super convenient location and ready to move in! A large kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances is front and center of this easy flow rambler layout. A nice sized living room, AND a family room with fireplace will make the family gatherings at your house this year! The master bedroom has a private 3/4 bath and 2 extra bedrooms share a full bath. Roomy 2 car garage and an entertainment sized fenced yard complete the package. $1,500.00 fully-refundable security deposit and $40 app fee per adult. 2 pets possible with good rental references and a $300 per pet non-refundable pet fee. No smoking. To schedule a self-showing visit https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/1020423. For more information contact malex@bell-anderson.net or 253-852-8195.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.