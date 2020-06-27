12611 South East 231st St

Amenities

This beautiful home features a new kitchen, new carpet and paint. With 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms including the master bath upstairs and a family room, 1 bedroom and a bathroom down. This home is centrally located near the Auburn Super mall, South Center mall, 2,050 SQFT living space on 7,200 SQFT lot, heating furnace and cooling system recently replaced, two car garage, front and back water proof decks, front yard and fully fenced back yard. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $2300.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.