All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 12611 South East 231st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
12611 South East 231st St
Last updated August 20 2019 at 5:36 PM

12611 South East 231st St

12611 SE 231st St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12611 SE 231st St, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home features a new kitchen, new carpet and paint. With 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms including the master bath upstairs and a family room, 1 bedroom and a bathroom down. This home is centrally located near the Auburn Super mall, South Center mall, 2,050 SQFT living space on 7,200 SQFT lot, heating furnace and cooling system recently replaced, two car garage, front and back water proof decks, front yard and fully fenced back yard. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $2300.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12611 South East 231st St have any available units?
12611 South East 231st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 12611 South East 231st St have?
Some of 12611 South East 231st St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12611 South East 231st St currently offering any rent specials?
12611 South East 231st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12611 South East 231st St pet-friendly?
No, 12611 South East 231st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 12611 South East 231st St offer parking?
Yes, 12611 South East 231st St offers parking.
Does 12611 South East 231st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12611 South East 231st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12611 South East 231st St have a pool?
Yes, 12611 South East 231st St has a pool.
Does 12611 South East 231st St have accessible units?
No, 12611 South East 231st St does not have accessible units.
Does 12611 South East 231st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12611 South East 231st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl
Kent, WA 98031
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St.
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College