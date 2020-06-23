All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 12132 SE. 276th Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
12132 SE. 276th Ct.
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

12132 SE. 276th Ct.

12132 Southeast 276th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12132 Southeast 276th Court, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled Mid-Entry in Fine Shape, E. Kent - The owners have moved back into this home but can leave quickly. They've spared no expense in remodeling this standard 4-br. split-level: New kitchen, 3 new baths, new paint in and out, new roof, leafguard gutters, new deck off dining area,varnished oak floors, etc., etc. The living room, dining room, lower family room and master suite are all furnished, including two tv sets. A large patio off the family room is covered by a similar sized deck off the dining room. This fine work is coupled with a large, wedge-shaped lot of 8,480 sf with good landscaping in a quiet cul-de-sac. Yard care by professionals is negotiable, if desired. The owner is using the garage for storage and it isn't available, but there is 4-car parking in the driveway, plus additional in the cul-de-sac.
Terms are first month's rent plus $2,500 deposit for a one-year lease, unless there are pets, for which additional deposit is negotiable. Please note that if you apply on line, the $40 per adult [18 and over] application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have talked to me. My cell is 253-740-9397.

(RLNE4462564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12132 SE. 276th Ct. have any available units?
12132 SE. 276th Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 12132 SE. 276th Ct. have?
Some of 12132 SE. 276th Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12132 SE. 276th Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
12132 SE. 276th Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12132 SE. 276th Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12132 SE. 276th Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 12132 SE. 276th Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 12132 SE. 276th Ct. does offer parking.
Does 12132 SE. 276th Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12132 SE. 276th Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12132 SE. 276th Ct. have a pool?
No, 12132 SE. 276th Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 12132 SE. 276th Ct. have accessible units?
No, 12132 SE. 276th Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 12132 SE. 276th Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12132 SE. 276th Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98031
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College