12132 SE. 276th Ct.

Remodeled Mid-Entry in Fine Shape, E. Kent - The owners have moved back into this home but can leave quickly. They've spared no expense in remodeling this standard 4-br. split-level: New kitchen, 3 new baths, new paint in and out, new roof, leafguard gutters, new deck off dining area,varnished oak floors, etc., etc. The living room, dining room, lower family room and master suite are all furnished, including two tv sets. A large patio off the family room is covered by a similar sized deck off the dining room. This fine work is coupled with a large, wedge-shaped lot of 8,480 sf with good landscaping in a quiet cul-de-sac. Yard care by professionals is negotiable, if desired. The owner is using the garage for storage and it isn't available, but there is 4-car parking in the driveway, plus additional in the cul-de-sac.

Terms are first month's rent plus $2,500 deposit for a one-year lease, unless there are pets, for which additional deposit is negotiable. Please note that if you apply on line, the $40 per adult [18 and over] application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have talked to me. My cell is 253-740-9397.



