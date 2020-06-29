11413 Southeast 219th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Wake up to morning sun!! Brand New Carpet! and original hard wood floors. Sparkling New Stainless Steal Fridge, Dishwasher and Microwave. Great location in cul de sac with PRIVATE back yard and large deck. Perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Gigantic Master bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom en suite. Living room with fireplace, + BONUS room with surround sound. Washer and dryer in laundry room included. Owner pays Soos Creek Water and sewer! Located in the Kent School District with A- and B+ Schools. COME SEE & Fall in love with this rare opportunity Home for Lease



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/kent-wa?lid=12516471



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5141776)