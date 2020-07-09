11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D

Amenities
Pleasant, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom fourplex home property rental on the excellent and quiet neighborhood in East Hill-Meridian. Enjoy the basketball court, tennis court, and a community park.
The bright and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors. The kitchen is equipped with glossy countertops, cabinetry with ample storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. An in-unit washer and dryer are available. A big front yard and big patio for the exterior. Very close to and from highway 167. Safeway store is close by and a 24-hour fitness gym is just approximately a mile away.
Tenant is responsible for gas,water, and electricity. The landlord will cover the trash, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fees.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=r9vXo1NFKpj
Additional Details:
Fine uncovered parking on each unit where there is a lot of parking on the street and more than one guest parking.
Only 1 pet under 10 lbs. is allowed in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking is prohibited inside the unit.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
The closest park is East Hill Park.
Bus lines:
169 - 0.3 mile
157 - 0.3 mile
916 - 0.6 mile
