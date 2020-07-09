All apartments in Kent
11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D

Location

11118 Southeast 223rd Street, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
guest parking
tennis court
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasant, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom fourplex home property rental on the excellent and quiet neighborhood in East Hill-Meridian. Enjoy the basketball court, tennis court, and a community park.

The bright and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors. The kitchen is equipped with glossy countertops, cabinetry with ample storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. An in-unit washer and dryer are available. A big front yard and big patio for the exterior. Very close to and from highway 167. Safeway store is close by and a 24-hour fitness gym is just approximately a mile away.

Tenant is responsible for gas,water, and electricity. The landlord will cover the trash, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fees.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=r9vXo1NFKpj

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Fine uncovered parking on each unit where there is a lot of parking on the street and more than one guest parking.
Only 1 pet under 10 lbs. is allowed in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking is prohibited inside the unit.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

The closest park is East Hill Park.

Bus lines:
169 - 0.3 mile
157 - 0.3 mile
916 - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5713431)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D have any available units?
11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D have?
Some of 11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D offers parking.
Does 11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D have a pool?
No, 11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D have accessible units?
No, 11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D has units with dishwashers.

