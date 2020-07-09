11118 Southeast 223rd Street Unit D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance guest parking tennis court

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Pleasant, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom fourplex home property rental on the excellent and quiet neighborhood in East Hill-Meridian. Enjoy the basketball court, tennis court, and a community park.



The bright and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors. The kitchen is equipped with glossy countertops, cabinetry with ample storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. An in-unit washer and dryer are available. A big front yard and big patio for the exterior. Very close to and from highway 167. Safeway store is close by and a 24-hour fitness gym is just approximately a mile away.



Tenant is responsible for gas,water, and electricity. The landlord will cover the trash, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fees.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=r9vXo1NFKpj



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

Fine uncovered parking on each unit where there is a lot of parking on the street and more than one guest parking.

Only 1 pet under 10 lbs. is allowed in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking is prohibited inside the unit.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



The closest park is East Hill Park.



Bus lines:

169 - 0.3 mile

157 - 0.3 mile

916 - 0.6 mile



(RLNE5713431)