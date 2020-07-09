11112 SE 223rd St C

Amenities

Affordable 1 Bedroom Unit on East Hill Kent - Property Id: 162867



Quiet 1 bedroom unit on East Hill in Kent. Large residential neighborhood with quick access to shopping and amenities. Mins to freeway access and public transport. In unit washer & dryer included. Plenty of off-street parking. Large outdoor yard for shared use.

No Pets Allowed



