Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

11112 SE 223rd St C

11112 Southeast 223rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

11112 Southeast 223rd Street, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Affordable 1 Bedroom Unit on East Hill Kent - Property Id: 162867

Quiet 1 bedroom unit on East Hill in Kent. Large residential neighborhood with quick access to shopping and amenities. Mins to freeway access and public transport. In unit washer & dryer included. Plenty of off-street parking. Large outdoor yard for shared use.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162867p
Property Id 162867

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5186072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

