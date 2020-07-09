Affordable 1 Bedroom Unit on East Hill Kent - Property Id: 162867
Quiet 1 bedroom unit on East Hill in Kent. Large residential neighborhood with quick access to shopping and amenities. Mins to freeway access and public transport. In unit washer & dryer included. Plenty of off-street parking. Large outdoor yard for shared use. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162867p Property Id 162867
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11112 SE 223rd St C have any available units?
11112 SE 223rd St C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 11112 SE 223rd St C have?
Some of 11112 SE 223rd St C's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11112 SE 223rd St C currently offering any rent specials?
11112 SE 223rd St C is not currently offering any rent specials.