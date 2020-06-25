All apartments in Kent
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

10909 SE 222nd st

10909 Southeast 222nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10909 Southeast 222nd Street, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10909 SE 222nd st Available 06/01/20 Light and Bright 3 bed! - Pictures don't do this house justice! Light and bright home with new hardwoods and fresh paint throughout! Spacious kitchen with wonderful sunroom eating area in the kitchen. Large open concept family room off the kitchen, bay window in formal living room, fantastic private cul-de-sac. Truly a great home with 3 spacious bedrooms and wonderful master suite. To complete the home there is a lovely deck and private backyard. Pets are considered on a strict case by case basis.

(RLNE3451995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10909 SE 222nd st have any available units?
10909 SE 222nd st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 10909 SE 222nd st currently offering any rent specials?
10909 SE 222nd st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10909 SE 222nd st pet-friendly?
Yes, 10909 SE 222nd st is pet friendly.
Does 10909 SE 222nd st offer parking?
No, 10909 SE 222nd st does not offer parking.
Does 10909 SE 222nd st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10909 SE 222nd st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10909 SE 222nd st have a pool?
No, 10909 SE 222nd st does not have a pool.
Does 10909 SE 222nd st have accessible units?
No, 10909 SE 222nd st does not have accessible units.
Does 10909 SE 222nd st have units with dishwashers?
No, 10909 SE 222nd st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10909 SE 222nd st have units with air conditioning?
No, 10909 SE 222nd st does not have units with air conditioning.
