All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4

10839 Southeast 200th Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10839 Southeast 200th Street, Kent, WA 98031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Admirable, unfurnished apartment on the peaceful and family-friendly East Hill-Meridian neighborhood in Kent, WA.

It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and uncovered, 2 assigned parking spaces (#4). The unit’s spacious interior features premium hardwood, large sliding glass door and windows, and carpeted floors. Its cute kitchen is readily equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, glossy countertop, and package appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. A single-sink cabinet with sink, medicine cabinet, and a shower/tub combo completes its elegant bathroom. For your convenience, there are also an in-unit washer and dryer available. It has installed electric heating. Smoking is prohibited on the property.

The apartment’s exterior has a huge yard, a front porch, and balcony—cool spots to unwind after a busy day or for fun outdoor activities with the family or friends. No worries, the owner will maintain the yard.

Pets are very much welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

The tenant pays electricity, internet, and cable. The landlord's responsible utilities: trash, water, sewage, and landscaping.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

This apartment is conveniently close to public parks!

Nearby Parks: Boulevard Lane Park, East Hill Park, Lake Youngs Park, and Renton Park.

Bus lines:
169 - 0.1 mile
157 - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5862434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4 have any available units?
10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4 have?
Some of 10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4 currently offering any rent specials?
10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4 is pet friendly.
Does 10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4 offer parking?
Yes, 10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4 offers parking.
Does 10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4 have a pool?
No, 10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4 does not have a pool.
Does 10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4 have accessible units?
No, 10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4 does not have accessible units.
Does 10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street
Kent, WA 98030
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Dog Friendly Apartments
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity