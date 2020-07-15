10839 Southeast 200th Street Unit C4

Amenities

Admirable, unfurnished apartment on the peaceful and family-friendly East Hill-Meridian neighborhood in Kent, WA.



It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and uncovered, 2 assigned parking spaces (#4). The unit’s spacious interior features premium hardwood, large sliding glass door and windows, and carpeted floors. Its cute kitchen is readily equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, glossy countertop, and package appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. A single-sink cabinet with sink, medicine cabinet, and a shower/tub combo completes its elegant bathroom. For your convenience, there are also an in-unit washer and dryer available. It has installed electric heating. Smoking is prohibited on the property.



The apartment’s exterior has a huge yard, a front porch, and balcony—cool spots to unwind after a busy day or for fun outdoor activities with the family or friends. No worries, the owner will maintain the yard.



Pets are very much welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



The tenant pays electricity, internet, and cable. The landlord's responsible utilities: trash, water, sewage, and landscaping.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



This apartment is conveniently close to public parks!



Nearby Parks: Boulevard Lane Park, East Hill Park, Lake Youngs Park, and Renton Park.



Bus lines:

169 - 0.1 mile

157 - 0.4 mile



