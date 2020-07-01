10700 SE 260th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Rare find. RAMBLER townhome w/attached 2-car garage + 2 spaces in front located in gated community built in 2001. End unit. Kitchen w/granite tile cntrtps & all appliances included is open to living/dining room with gas fireplace. Master w/3/4 bath & 2 closets, one walk-in. On the other end of home is two bedrooms with a full bath. Third bedroom would make a great office. Slider to private patio. Community clubhouse. Very convenient to shopping, freeway and Kent Station. Move-in ready.



(RLNE5671656)