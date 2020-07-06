10508 SE 204th PL

Amenities
Kent Easthill Rambler - PENDING - PENDING
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom
1600 square feet
Living room
Family room
Eating area
Kitchen
Appliances included:
Gas Stove
Washer
Dryer
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Parking:
2 car garage
Amenities:
Large fenced backyard
Landscaped front yard
Fireplace
Gas heat
Bay Window
Skylight
About the neighborhood:
Elementary: Springbrook Elementary
Middle School: Meeker Middle School
High School: Kentridge High School
*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
$1995.00 Monthly Rent
$1695.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 500.00 Additional charge for approved dog. No vicious breeds allowed. Ask agent for details. No cats allowed.
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable
Renters Insurance required for all tenants
Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3779427)