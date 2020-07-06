All apartments in Kent
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
10508 SE 204th PL
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

10508 SE 204th PL

10508 Southeast 204th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10508 Southeast 204th Place, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Kent Easthill Rambler - PENDING - PENDING

3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom
1600 square feet
Living room
Family room
Eating area
Kitchen

Appliances included:
Gas Stove
Washer
Dryer
Refrigerator
Dishwasher

Parking:
2 car garage

Amenities:

Large fenced backyard
Landscaped front yard
Fireplace
Gas heat
Bay Window
Skylight

About the neighborhood:

Elementary: Springbrook Elementary
Middle School: Meeker Middle School
High School: Kentridge High School

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own

$1995.00 Monthly Rent
$1695.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 500.00 Additional charge for approved dog. No vicious breeds allowed. Ask agent for details. No cats allowed.
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

Renters Insurance required for all tenants

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3779427)

