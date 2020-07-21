7704 NE 193rd Pl

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Luxury Kenmore Home Available - Lifestyle & luxury at West Creek Village! High end finishes throughout. Fabulous chef's kitchen with slab granite counters, tile back splash, GE cafe series stainless steel appliances & kitchen nook. Features include vaulted ceilings, 5 piece master bath, large walk in closets, hardwood floors & bonus room. This house has the ideal layout. The spacious fully-fenced yard is perfect for summer lounging & entertaining. Northshore schools & close to shops & restaurants!



- Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities and landscaping.

- $45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.

- Security Deposit of equal to 1.5x rent.

- No pets.



*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

*Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com , to schedule a viewing via our guest card system by clicking "contact us" on designated listing page.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5124009)