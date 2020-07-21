All apartments in Kenmore
Last updated October 17 2019

7704 NE 193rd Pl

7704 Northeast 193rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

7704 Northeast 193rd Place, Kenmore, WA 98028

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Luxury Kenmore Home Available - Lifestyle & luxury at West Creek Village! High end finishes throughout. Fabulous chef's kitchen with slab granite counters, tile back splash, GE cafe series stainless steel appliances & kitchen nook. Features include vaulted ceilings, 5 piece master bath, large walk in closets, hardwood floors & bonus room. This house has the ideal layout. The spacious fully-fenced yard is perfect for summer lounging & entertaining. Northshore schools & close to shops & restaurants!

- Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities and landscaping.
- $45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
- Security Deposit of equal to 1.5x rent.
- No pets.

*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com , to schedule a viewing via our guest card system by clicking "contact us" on designated listing page.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 NE 193rd Pl have any available units?
7704 NE 193rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 7704 NE 193rd Pl have?
Some of 7704 NE 193rd Pl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 NE 193rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7704 NE 193rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 NE 193rd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 7704 NE 193rd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenmore.
Does 7704 NE 193rd Pl offer parking?
No, 7704 NE 193rd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 7704 NE 193rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7704 NE 193rd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 NE 193rd Pl have a pool?
No, 7704 NE 193rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7704 NE 193rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 7704 NE 193rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 NE 193rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 7704 NE 193rd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
