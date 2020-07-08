7224 NE 171st Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/655768



Adorable 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in quiet Kenmore townhome community, freshly painted and well maintained. Each bedroom includes an en suite bathroom and walk in closet. Great room has a cozy wood burning fireplace and eating nook off of kitchen. This townhome includes a full size washer/dryer, private garage and backs up to a creek and green space.



-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Security deposit equal to 1.5x the monthly rent.

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

-Water/sewer included in rent, garbage separate.



(RLNE5742339)