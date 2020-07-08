7224 NE 171st Ln

Amenities
FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/655768
Adorable 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in quiet Kenmore townhome community, freshly painted and well maintained. Each bedroom includes an en suite bathroom and walk in closet. Great room has a cozy wood burning fireplace and eating nook off of kitchen. This townhome includes a full size washer/dryer, private garage and backs up to a creek and green space.
-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Security deposit equal to 1.5x the monthly rent.
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
-Water/sewer included in rent, garbage separate.
(RLNE5742339)