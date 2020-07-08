All apartments in Kenmore
Find more places like 7224 NE 171st Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenmore, WA
/
7224 NE 171st Ln
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

7224 NE 171st Ln

7224 Northeast 171st Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kenmore
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7224 Northeast 171st Lane, Kenmore, WA 98028
Moorlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/655768

Adorable 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in quiet Kenmore townhome community, freshly painted and well maintained. Each bedroom includes an en suite bathroom and walk in closet. Great room has a cozy wood burning fireplace and eating nook off of kitchen. This townhome includes a full size washer/dryer, private garage and backs up to a creek and green space.

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Security deposit equal to 1.5x the monthly rent.
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
-Water/sewer included in rent, garbage separate.

(RLNE5742339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7224 NE 171st Ln have any available units?
7224 NE 171st Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 7224 NE 171st Ln have?
Some of 7224 NE 171st Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7224 NE 171st Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7224 NE 171st Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7224 NE 171st Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7224 NE 171st Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7224 NE 171st Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7224 NE 171st Ln offers parking.
Does 7224 NE 171st Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7224 NE 171st Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7224 NE 171st Ln have a pool?
No, 7224 NE 171st Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7224 NE 171st Ln have accessible units?
No, 7224 NE 171st Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7224 NE 171st Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7224 NE 171st Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102
Kenmore, WA 98028
The Vermont
16724 Juanita Dr NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
Asteria Place Apartments
17525 80th Avenue Northeast
Kenmore, WA 98028

Similar Pages

Kenmore 1 BedroomsKenmore 2 Bedrooms
Kenmore Apartments with Washer-DryerKenmore Dog Friendly Apartments
Kenmore Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA
Newcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College