6454 NE 198th St

Modern Living - 4 Beds, 3 Baths - Kenmore - *** Please text (425) 243-7719 if you have questions or schedule a showing on our website here: https://ivyhut.appfolio.com/listings ***



5 minutes to downtown Kenmore!



4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms

Spacious kitchen with Modern stainless steel appliances

Spacious living with fireplace



Additional Family living with fireplace



Hardwood flooring, tile, gas heat, ceiling fans

2 car garage

Flat front yard and backyard

Extra storage shed RV parking on site



Neighborhood:

- Near Logboom Park, Rhododendron Park and Bastyr University.

- Queit neighborhood. Close to bike trails and park & ride.



Schools:

- Northshore schools

- 10 minute walk to Kenmore Junior High School

- 10 minute walk to Lockwood Elementary School

- 5 minute drive to Kenmore Elementary School

- 10 minute drive to University of Washing Bothell

- 10 minute drive to Bastyr University

- 5 minute drive to Dental Assistant Training Center



Nearby coffee shops include Espresso Works, Tully's Coffee and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Ichiban Teriyaki, Kidd Valley and Pagliacci Pizza.



