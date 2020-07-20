6454 NE 198th St

Amenities
Modern Living - 4 Beds, 3 Baths - Kenmore - *** Please text (425) 243-7719 if you have questions or schedule a showing on our website here: https://ivyhut.appfolio.com/listings ***
5 minutes to downtown Kenmore!
4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms
Spacious kitchen with Modern stainless steel appliances
Spacious living with fireplace
Additional Family living with fireplace
Hardwood flooring, tile, gas heat, ceiling fans
2 car garage
Flat front yard and backyard
Extra storage shed RV parking on site
Neighborhood:
- Near Logboom Park, Rhododendron Park and Bastyr University.
- Queit neighborhood. Close to bike trails and park & ride.
Schools:
- Northshore schools
- 10 minute walk to Kenmore Junior High School
- 10 minute walk to Lockwood Elementary School
- 5 minute drive to Kenmore Elementary School
- 10 minute drive to University of Washing Bothell
- 10 minute drive to Bastyr University
- 5 minute drive to Dental Assistant Training Center
Nearby coffee shops include Espresso Works, Tully's Coffee and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Ichiban Teriyaki, Kidd Valley and Pagliacci Pizza.
*** Please text (425) 243-7719 if you have questions or schedule a showing on our website here: https://ivyhut.appfolio.com/listings ***
(RLNE3516122)