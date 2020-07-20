All apartments in Kenmore
Home
/
Kenmore, WA
/
6454 NE 198th St
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:49 PM

6454 NE 198th St

6454 Northeast 198th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6454 Northeast 198th Street, Kenmore, WA 98028
Kenmore Terrace

Amenities

Modern Living - 4 Beds, 3 Baths - Kenmore - *** Please text (425) 243-7719 if you have questions or schedule a showing on our website here: https://ivyhut.appfolio.com/listings ***

5 minutes to downtown Kenmore!

4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms
Spacious kitchen with Modern stainless steel appliances
Spacious living with fireplace

Additional Family living with fireplace

Hardwood flooring, tile, gas heat, ceiling fans
2 car garage
Flat front yard and backyard
Extra storage shed RV parking on site

Neighborhood:
- Near Logboom Park, Rhododendron Park and Bastyr University.
- Queit neighborhood. Close to bike trails and park & ride.

Schools:
- Northshore schools
- 10 minute walk to Kenmore Junior High School
- 10 minute walk to Lockwood Elementary School
- 5 minute drive to Kenmore Elementary School
- 10 minute drive to University of Washing Bothell
- 10 minute drive to Bastyr University
- 5 minute drive to Dental Assistant Training Center

Nearby coffee shops include Espresso Works, Tully's Coffee and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Ichiban Teriyaki, Kidd Valley and Pagliacci Pizza.

*** Please text (425) 243-7719 if you have questions or schedule a showing on our website here: https://ivyhut.appfolio.com/listings ***

(RLNE3516122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6454 NE 198th St have any available units?
6454 NE 198th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6454 NE 198th St have?
Some of 6454 NE 198th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6454 NE 198th St currently offering any rent specials?
6454 NE 198th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6454 NE 198th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6454 NE 198th St is pet friendly.
Does 6454 NE 198th St offer parking?
Yes, 6454 NE 198th St offers parking.
Does 6454 NE 198th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6454 NE 198th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6454 NE 198th St have a pool?
No, 6454 NE 198th St does not have a pool.
Does 6454 NE 198th St have accessible units?
No, 6454 NE 198th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6454 NE 198th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6454 NE 198th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
Similar Listings

