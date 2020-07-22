5504 NE 190 St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Pacific Northwest Gem - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/c8e3a550f9



Let nature be your backyard with this true Northwest contemporary gem on a dead end street! Floor to ceiling windows to bring in plenty of natural light into the home. The oversized master bedroom is loft style with ensuite bathroom that was recently completely renovated. The downstairs has two bedrooms and one full bath with a family room and fireplace to warm up too! You can also access the back deck from the second floor and it puts you in the middle of the forest as well as gives you some privacy for family events. The front deck is a wrap around that is perfect for summer entertaining!



The location for this home is can't be beat! Just minutes away from Lake Forest Park Town Center, Burke-Gilman Trail, Lake Washington and So much more. Easy Access to Seattle and Eastside, HWY 522 ,I405 and I5. This home is in the Northshore School District. One of the best school districts in Washington.



It is available immediately. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pet is case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE4822406)