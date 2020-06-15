16810 72nd Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

**Self Showing** Private Park-Like Setting at End of Private Lane. Main Floor Den. A/C **Self Showing** - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc



This is a very nice home at the end of a private lane in the Moorlands community of Kenmore. The home backs to greenbelt space which gives great privacy and serenity. Many top quality features and upgrades in this impeccably maintained home.

* Formal living room with gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling and beautiful hardwood floors.

* Formal Dining room off Kitchen features hardwood floors.

* The kitchen has custom cabinets, slab granite counters, SS appliances, full height pantry cabinets with pull out drawers, hardwood floors, gas cooking range.

* Kitchen table space in the kitchen surrounded by windows to view the totally private rear yard.

* Family room off the kitchen with hardwood floors and gas fireplace.

* Step out the kitchen to the big and beautiful Ironwood deck in the totally private rear yard with greenbelt views....no homes looking into the back of your home.

* Main floor utility room is good sized and has a large wash basin.

* Main floor den with built in desk and bookshelves big enough for two work stations.

* Master bath is a work of art and features heated tile floors, free standing soaking tub, and a glass surround tile shower.

* This home features AC.

* Central vacuum system.

* Northshore School District.

* Many more features throughout this impeccably kept home, this is a must see!

Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



