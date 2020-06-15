All apartments in Kenmore
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:53 PM

16810 72nd Ave NE

16810 72nd Avenue Northeast · (425) 217-3598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16810 72nd Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA 98028
Moorlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16810 72nd Ave NE · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**Self Showing** Private Park-Like Setting at End of Private Lane. Main Floor Den. A/C **Self Showing** - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

This is a very nice home at the end of a private lane in the Moorlands community of Kenmore. The home backs to greenbelt space which gives great privacy and serenity. Many top quality features and upgrades in this impeccably maintained home.
* Formal living room with gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling and beautiful hardwood floors.
* Formal Dining room off Kitchen features hardwood floors.
* The kitchen has custom cabinets, slab granite counters, SS appliances, full height pantry cabinets with pull out drawers, hardwood floors, gas cooking range.
* Kitchen table space in the kitchen surrounded by windows to view the totally private rear yard.
* Family room off the kitchen with hardwood floors and gas fireplace.
* Step out the kitchen to the big and beautiful Ironwood deck in the totally private rear yard with greenbelt views....no homes looking into the back of your home.
* Main floor utility room is good sized and has a large wash basin.
* Main floor den with built in desk and bookshelves big enough for two work stations.
* Master bath is a work of art and features heated tile floors, free standing soaking tub, and a glass surround tile shower.
* This home features AC.
* Central vacuum system.
* Northshore School District.
* Many more features throughout this impeccably kept home, this is a must see!
Sorry, no pets.

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4172280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16810 72nd Ave NE have any available units?
16810 72nd Ave NE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 16810 72nd Ave NE have?
Some of 16810 72nd Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16810 72nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
16810 72nd Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16810 72nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 16810 72nd Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenmore.
Does 16810 72nd Ave NE offer parking?
No, 16810 72nd Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 16810 72nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16810 72nd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16810 72nd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 16810 72nd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 16810 72nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 16810 72nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 16810 72nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16810 72nd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
