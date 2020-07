Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Welcome to The Timbers at Issaquah Ridge, a premier apartment community located in the heart of Issaquah surrounded by beautiful scenery. The Timbers features generous sized flats & townhomes with large windows, 9' ceilings and mountain views. Choose from our one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans to find your next home that is just minutes from the Microsoft Connector and Amazon Ride bus stops.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual tours, self-guided tours and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.