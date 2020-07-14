Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bergen Apartments.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
Located in the heart of Issaquah, Bergen Apartments combines the feeling of seclusion with the convenience of city living! We are right next door to the fish hatchery and walking distance to all that Issaquah has to offer and only minutes to I-90 and 405 Bellevue, Redmond, Renton and Seattle!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per adult
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
