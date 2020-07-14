All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:06 PM

Bergen Apartments

40 Newport Way SW · (425) 230-5193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA 98027
Gilman

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bergen Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
Located in the heart of Issaquah, Bergen Apartments combines the feeling of seclusion with the convenience of city living! We are right next door to the fish hatchery and walking distance to all that Issaquah has to offer and only minutes to I-90 and 405 Bellevue, Redmond, Renton and Seattle!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per adult
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bergen Apartments have any available units?
Bergen Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bergen Apartments have?
Some of Bergen Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bergen Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bergen Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bergen Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bergen Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bergen Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bergen Apartments offers parking.
Does Bergen Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bergen Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bergen Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bergen Apartments has a pool.
Does Bergen Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bergen Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bergen Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bergen Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Bergen Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bergen Apartments has units with air conditioning.

