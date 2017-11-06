980 NW Inneswood Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Desirable Issaquah Neighborhood - Nestled on a cul-de-sac in the desirable "The Woods" neighborhood. This 9603 sf lot 2 story home has been lovingly maintained. Upper floor Master bedroom has bay window, vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, updated bath with newer shower room. New double pane storm window. Newer carpet. A great family room with gas fireplace is located off the kitchen. It faces the wonderfully landscaped, private backyard. The newer deck with incredible views provides great entertainment space. Home is located close to everything. Issaquah SD: Issaquah Valley Elem, Issaquah Middle and Issaquah High School.



One year lease. First and security deposit of equal rent. $40 application fees per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. NO smoking and no pets.

Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com

Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/open?id=19PDfD_ttSTw8UgiR1ilIuaCE1DdgXrpg



No Pets Allowed



