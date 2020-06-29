881 5th Pl. NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Issaquah West Highlands Park Issaquah 4 bedroom Home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/1dd24410c1



Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath town home in West Highlands Park in Issaquah Highlands. An open concept kitchen and living room. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and plenty of natural light. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. One car designated parking with additional street parking close by. Plenty of storage for the best use of space!



The best part about the neighborhood is that it is only a 10min walk to bus stops(convenient to Seattle, Bellevue), and 15min walk to Safeway. A 6min drive to home Depot and Costco. There are also many restaurants like Bai tong, RAM, Big fish. There is also Sharetea & Regal cinemas nearby.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5171643)