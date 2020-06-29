All apartments in Issaquah
Location

881 5th Place Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Issaquah West Highlands Park Issaquah 4 bedroom Home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/1dd24410c1

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath town home in West Highlands Park in Issaquah Highlands. An open concept kitchen and living room. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and plenty of natural light. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. One car designated parking with additional street parking close by. Plenty of storage for the best use of space!

The best part about the neighborhood is that it is only a 10min walk to bus stops(convenient to Seattle, Bellevue), and 15min walk to Safeway. A 6min drive to home Depot and Costco. There are also many restaurants like Bai tong, RAM, Big fish. There is also Sharetea & Regal cinemas nearby.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5171643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 5th Pl. NE have any available units?
881 5th Pl. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 881 5th Pl. NE have?
Some of 881 5th Pl. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 5th Pl. NE currently offering any rent specials?
881 5th Pl. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 5th Pl. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 881 5th Pl. NE is pet friendly.
Does 881 5th Pl. NE offer parking?
Yes, 881 5th Pl. NE offers parking.
Does 881 5th Pl. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 881 5th Pl. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 5th Pl. NE have a pool?
No, 881 5th Pl. NE does not have a pool.
Does 881 5th Pl. NE have accessible units?
No, 881 5th Pl. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 881 5th Pl. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 881 5th Pl. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 881 5th Pl. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 881 5th Pl. NE does not have units with air conditioning.

