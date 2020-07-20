All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 855 3rd Place NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
855 3rd Place NE
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

855 3rd Place NE

855 3rd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

855 3rd Place Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Beautiful single family home in a quaint neighborhood. Less than 4 minutes to I-90. Large 4 bedroom home with a full sized cover deck with a gas hookup for keep warming. Kitchen with a large counter and an attached butler's pantry. Wine cooler included in the Butler's pantry. Family room, breakfast room and kitchen are all connected - great place for family and to entertain friends. Formal dining and formal living allow room to spread around. Great neighborhood for families with small children. Master suite w/ large walk-in closet & bath w/ dual sinks, soaking tub & skylight. Skylights across the house. Fenced backyard. Convenient to shopping, I-90. Issaquah School District - Sunny Hills Elem, Pine Lake Middle, Skyline High.

(RLNE4808119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 3rd Place NE have any available units?
855 3rd Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 855 3rd Place NE have?
Some of 855 3rd Place NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 3rd Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
855 3rd Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 3rd Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 855 3rd Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 855 3rd Place NE offer parking?
No, 855 3rd Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 855 3rd Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 3rd Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 3rd Place NE have a pool?
No, 855 3rd Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 855 3rd Place NE have accessible units?
No, 855 3rd Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 855 3rd Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 855 3rd Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 855 3rd Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 855 3rd Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge Apartments
201 Mt Park Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with BalconiesIssaquah Apartments with Parking
Issaquah Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman
Talus

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle