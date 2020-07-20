855 3rd Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Singale Family House for Rent - Beautiful single family home in a quaint neighborhood. Less than 4 minutes to I-90. Large 4 bedroom home with a full sized cover deck with a gas hookup for keep warming. Kitchen with a large counter and an attached butler's pantry. Wine cooler included in the Butler's pantry. Family room, breakfast room and kitchen are all connected - great place for family and to entertain friends. Formal dining and formal living allow room to spread around. Great neighborhood for families with small children. Master suite w/ large walk-in closet & bath w/ dual sinks, soaking tub & skylight. Skylights across the house. Fenced backyard. Convenient to shopping, I-90. Issaquah School District - Sunny Hills Elem, Pine Lake Middle, Skyline High.



(RLNE4808119)